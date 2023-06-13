New Suit - Trade Secrets

Zuckerman Spaeder filed a trade secret lawsuit on behalf of Rehab.com, an online resource for individuals seeking mental health and addiction treatment, in Maryland District Court on Tuesday. The complaint, pertaining to an alleged conspiracy to force the owner of Rehab.com to sell to a third party, brings claims against consultants Kyle Rice, Luis Silva and Daniel Velez. The lawsuit contends that the Rice Trust became a creditor to Rehab.com and allegedly sent letters of intent to acquire the business utilizing internal information provided by the defendants as leverage. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01592, Rehab.com, LLC v. Velez.

Health Care

June 13, 2023, 3:43 PM

Plaintiffs

Rehab.com, LLC

Plaintiffs

Zuckerman Spaeder

defendants

Daniel Velez

Kyle Rice

Luis Silva

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract