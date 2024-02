News From Law.com

The U.S. Comptroller of the Currency has issued a cease-and-desist order against Colleen Kimmel, the former general counsel of Sterling Bancorp of suburban Detroit, which recently pleaded guilty to carrying out a $69 million fraud. The regulator took the action even though it is not asserting that the GC in any way participated in the wrongdoing.

Banking & Financial Services

February 26, 2024, 5:27 AM

nature of claim: /