Regulators Ask AG Bonta for Opinion on Interstate Cannabis S...

California regulators took the first step toward launching an interstate cannabis market by formally asking Attorney General Rob Bonta to weigh the liability risks of such a move. In a letter dated Friday and released publicly on Monday, Nicole Elliott, director of the Department of Cannabis Control, argued that allowing cannabis sales among licensing states would not pose a significant legal threat to California, even though marijuana possession and distribution remain illegal under the federal Controlled Substances Act.

Cannabis

January 30, 2023, 5:59 PM