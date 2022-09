News From Law.com

For the second time in the last year, the Superior Court determined an auto insurance policy's "regular use" exclusion violates Pennsylvania's Motor Vehicle Financial Responsibility Law. The court's Wednesday decision in Jones v. Erie Insurance Exchange allowed the plaintiffs' underinsured motorist insurance claim to proceed despite a provision in their insurance policy barring coverage for vehicles the policyholder regularly uses but does not own.

September 08, 2022, 3:23 PM