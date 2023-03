New Suit

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr filed a lawsuit Friday in Minnesota District Court on behalf of Regro Vegetation Management LLC. The suit pursues claims against an anonymous defendant for allegedly intercepting and cashing a check for $779,000 meant for a client of the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-00785, Regro Vegetation Management, LLC v. Doe.

Minnesota

March 31, 2023, 4:30 PM

Plaintiffs

Regro Vegetation Management, LLC

Plaintiffs

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr

defendants

John Doe

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct