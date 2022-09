New Suit - Contract

Regions Bank sued NBT Bancorp Incorporated, Rising Phoenix Holding Corporation and Tidal Basin Government Consulting LLC Thursday in New York Northern District Court. The lawsuit, which seeks to recover over $75,000 in fraudulent wire transfers, was brought by Maynard, Cooper & Gale. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:22-cv-00933, Regions Bank v. Rising Phoenix Holding Corporation et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 10, 2022, 10:27 AM