New Suit

Regions Bank sued NBT Bank N.A. Thursday in New York Northern District Court. The lawsuit, over fraudulent transfer claims, was filed by Maynard, Cooper & Gale. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01043, Regions Bank v. NBT Bank, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

October 08, 2022, 10:03 AM