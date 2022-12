New Suit - Contract

Regions Bank filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Latin American food and beverage company Mi Pulpe LLC and Marco Antonio Villar Mondragon on Thursday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over an alleged loan default, was filed by Garbett Allen & Roza. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-23920, Regions Bank v. Mi Pulpe LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

December 01, 2022, 6:55 PM