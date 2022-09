New Suit - Contract

Regions Bank filed an in rem lawsuit against three tug boats on Wednesday in Alabama Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Maynard Cooper & Gale, seeks to compel the sale of the boats due to a loan default by their owner. The case is 1:22-cv-00365, Regions Bank v. M/V Maxx B et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 14, 2022, 7:26 PM