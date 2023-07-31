New Suit - Employment Contract

Regions Financial filed a trade secret lawsuit against a former financial advisor Monday in Tennessee Middle District Court for allegedly breaching the non-solicitation clause of an employment contract. The complaint accuses the defendant of misappropriating Regions' confidential information in order to solicit customers in service of a competitor. The court action was filed by Rubin, Fortunato & Harbison and McKoon, Williams, Atchley & Stulce. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00783, Regions Bank v. Goers.

Banking & Financial Services

July 31, 2023, 4:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Regions Bank

Plaintiffs

Rubin Fortunato Harbison

Mckoon, Williams, Atchley & Stulce, PLLC

defendants

Brenton J. Goers

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract