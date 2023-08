New Suit - Contract

Regions Bank sued DNA Servers d/b/a Orange Computers, Andrew P. Weicht and other defendants on Wednesday in Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit, over an alleged loan default, was filed by Lewis Rice. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00966, Regions Bank v. DNA Servers Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 02, 2023, 7:35 PM

Plaintiffs

Regions Bank

Plaintiffs

Lewis Rice

defendants

Andrew P. Weicht

David Harris

DNA Servers Inc., d/b/a Orange Computers

Natalie A. Olive

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract