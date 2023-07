New Suit

Regions Bank filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allstate and mortgagor Ricky Williams on Tuesday in Tennessee Western District Court. The suit, filed by Adams & Reese, accuses Allstate of failing to include Regions Bank as a payee of insurance proceeds after Williams' home was destroyed in a fire. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02419, Regions Bank v. Allstate Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

July 11, 2023, 4:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Plaintiffs

defendants

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute