Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Co., a Chubb company, to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, which seeks coverage for damage sustained in Hurricane Irma, was filed by HL Law Group on behalf of Regina's Cocina Holding Inc. d/b/a Old City House Inn & Restaurant. The case is 3:22-cv-01110, Regina's Cocina Holding, Inc. D/B/A Old City House Inn & Restaurant v. Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Company.

Insurance

October 15, 2022, 9:44 AM