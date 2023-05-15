Removed To Federal Court

Travelers and St. Paul Protective Insurance removed an insurance class action on Monday to New Jersey District Court. The complaint alleges that the defendants sell automotive policies which deceptively subtract copays and deductibles from personal injury protection coverage, falling below providing the legally required $15,000 minimum. The suit was filed by Javerbaum Wurgaft Hicks Kahn Wikstrom & Sinins; Rosner Law Offices; D'arcy Johnson Day Lawyers; and Pogust Goodhead LLC. The defendants are represented by Dentons. The case is 2:23-cv-02630, Regina Thompson, on behalf of herself and all other similarly situated, v. Travelers Indemnity Company et al.

Insurance

May 15, 2023, 6:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Regina Thompson, on behalf of herself and all other similarly situated,

defendants

Travelers Indemnity Company

ABC Corporation (1-100)

ST. Paul Protective Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Dentons

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute