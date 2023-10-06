Leita Walker of Ballard Spahr has entered an appearance for the Associated Press in a pending defamation lawsuit. The suit, filed Sept. 9 in Minnesota District Court by Berens & Miller on behalf of Michael Reger, the CEO of Northern Oil and Gas Inc., accuses the defendant of falsely claiming in an online article that Reger had been convicted of federal criminal securities fraud in connection with an underlying 2016 Southern District of New York civil case. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina M. Wright, is 0:23-cv-02983, Reger v. Associated Press, The.
Entertainment, Sports & Media
October 06, 2023, 10:16 AM