Who Got The Work

Marc J. Pernick of Mauriel Kapouytian Woods has entered an appearance for Novartis, a Swiss-based pharmaceutical company, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Aug. 29 in California Northern District Court by Fish & Richardson on behalf of the University of Michigan and the University of South Florida, alleges that the company's drug Entresto infringes on a patent pertaining to therapeutically effective amounts of a co-crystal comprising supramolecular synthons. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr., is 4:22-cv-04913, Regents of University of Michigan et al v. Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 15, 2022, 7:27 AM