New Suit - Patent

Swiss-based pharmaceutical company Novartis was sued for patent infringement by the University of Michigan and the University of South Florida on Monday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Fish & Richardson, alleges that the company's drug Entresto infringes on a patent pertaining to therapeutically effective amounts of a co-crystal comprising supramolecular synthons. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-04913, Regents of the University of Michigan et al. v. Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 29, 2022, 12:33 PM