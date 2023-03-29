New Suit - Contract

Post & Schell filed a lawsuit Wednesday in District of Columbia District Court on behalf of Regent Development Consulting. The suit takes aim at general contractors Cac-Motir Joint Venture and Motir Services, as well as North American Specialty Insurance, for alleged violations of the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00853, Regent Development Consulting, Inc. v. Cac-Motir Joint Venture, LLC et al.

March 29, 2023, 2:50 PM

Regent Development Consulting, Inc.

Post & Schell

Cac-Motir Joint Venture, LLC

Motir Services, Inc.

North American Specialty Insurance Company

nature of claim: 130/for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects