Lawyers at Greenberg Traurig on Monday removed a lawsuit alleging breach of commercial lease against Curaleaf, an integrated cannabis producer based in Massachusetts, to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Klehr Harrison Harvey Bransburg on behalf of Regent Development Co., which asserts that Curaleaf 'feigned' an inability to obtain regulatory approval in order to terminate its lease under false pretenses. Regent further accuses Curaleaf of failing to pay past due rent and vacating the property in a state of disrepair. The case is 2:22-cv-04252, Regent Development Company v. Curaleaf PA, LLC et al.

October 24, 2022, 6:24 PM