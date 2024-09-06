Who Got The Work

Edward T. Kole of Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer has entered an appearance for Sandoz in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Aug. 26 in New Jersey District Court by Robinson Miller LLC, asserts forty six patents pertaining to Eyelea, a retinal disease treatment. The suit contends that the defendant's abbreviated biologics license application, which seeks FDA approval for the marketing and sale of a generic version of the plaintiff's product, will violate the plaintiff's asserted patents. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael E. Farbiarz, is 2:24-cv-08760, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. v. Sandoz Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 06, 2024, 8:47 AM

