Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Monday removed a lawsuit against ExamWorks LLC to Texas Western District Court. The suit was filed by Dale & Klein on behalf of Dr. Julio Regalado, who accuses the defendant of habitually overbilling insurers for his work. The case is 1:23-cv-00402, Regalado, D.C. v. Examworks, LLC.

Insurance

April 10, 2023, 7:30 PM

Plaintiffs

Julio Regalado, D.C.

defendants

Examworks, LLC

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute