Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Corr Downs PLLC and Zebersky Payne Shaw Lewenz LLP on Thursday removed a tortious interference lawsuit against Z Global Logistics to Washington Western District Court. The suit, filed by Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson on behalf of Regal West d/b/a Regal Logistics, accuses the defendant of sending temp workers to the plaintiff's warehouses in order to sabotage business operations, learn about the plaintiff's business practices and solicit the plaintiff's employees to work for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-05328, Regal West Corp. v. Z Global Logistics LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

April 13, 2023, 7:37 PM

Plaintiffs

Regal West Corporation

Plaintiffs

Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson

defendants

Z Global Logistics, LLC

defendant counsels

Corr Downs PLLC

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct