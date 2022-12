New Suit - Contract

Regal Nails, Salon & Spa filed a franchise lawsuit against Hen Nguyen on Wednesday in Kentucky Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Dinsmore & Shohl. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:22-cv-00112, Regal Nails, Salon & Spa LLC v. Nguyen.

Kentucky

November 30, 2022, 6:58 PM