New Suit - Contract

SellerX Eight GmbH, a Berlin-based e-commerce businesses aggregator, was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Messing PC on behalf of classic game manufacturer Regal Games LLC, accuses defendant of failing to pay for Chalk City, a product line of branded sidewalk chalk, and its failure to transfer back Chalk City to Regal Games if payments were defaulted in accordance with an executed asset purchase agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07455, Regal Games LLC v. SellerX Eight GmbH.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 01, 2022, 6:01 AM