New Suit - Securities

Dinsmore & Shohl filed a securities lawsuit Wednesday in Ohio Southern District Court targeting Carbon IQ Inc. d/b/a Rumby, developer of an e-commerce platform for the laundry and dry cleaning industry, the company's former CEO and founder Benjamin Cantey and investor and board member Jason Gould. The suit arises from plaintiff Refinery Management LLC's investment of $3 million in Rumby. The defendants are accused of failing to disclose that a pending suit had been filed against them by a former Rumby cofounder alleging fraudulent activity and claiming millions of dollars in damages. Defendant Gould is represented by Amundsen Davis, Akerman and Rains. The case is 1:22-cv-00706, Refinery Management, LLC v. Carbon IQ, Inc., d/b/a Rumby et al.

Fintech

November 30, 2022, 12:41 PM