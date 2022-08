News From Law.com

A new lawsuit between two personal injury lawyers highlights the dicey complications that can come from referral fees between attorneys, even when their law firms create a paper trail documenting fee-sharing. Referral fees are a constant in the personal injury world. They range from 25% to one-third of the contingency recovered in a successfully litigated personal injury case, say lawyers in Philadelphia.

August 12, 2022, 4:48 PM