Who Got The Work

Holly C. White of Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie has entered an appearance for Liberty Mutual Insurance Group in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The action, over a disputed property damage claim arising from a a wind, hail and rainstorm, was filed Jan. 12 in Colorado District Court by Dugas & Circelli on behalf of Denise L. Reeves. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nina Y. Wang, is 1:24-cv-00116, Reeves v. Liberty Mutual Personal Insurance Company.

Insurance

February 26, 2024, 12:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Denise L. Reeves

Plaintiffs

Dugas & Circelli, PLLC

defendants

Liberty Mutual Personal Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute