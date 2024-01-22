Who Got The Work

Robert A. Bragalone and Cathleen W. McMahon of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani have stepped in to defend Information Systems & Networks Corporation in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination based on race. The suit was filed Dec. 7 in Oklahoma Western District Court by Riggs, Abney, Neal, Turpen Orbison & Lewis on behalf of a former employee. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David L. Russell, is 5:23-cv-01114, Reeves v. Information Systems & Networks Corporation.

