Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Rumberger Kirk & Caldwell on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Future Motion Inc. to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Jonathan Reeves, who allegedly fell off a 'OneWheel' electric skateboard due to a battery defect. The case is 0:23-cv-61295, Reeves v. Future Motion Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

July 07, 2023, 4:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Jonathan Reeves

defendants

Future Motion, Inc.

defendant counsels

Rumberger Kirk & Caldwell

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims