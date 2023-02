Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Envolve Pharmacy Solutions to Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Liesl Reeves, who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for reporting unlawful denials of prescription drug requests outside certain insurance plans. The case is 6:23-cv-00238, Reeves v. Envolve Pharmacy Solutions Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

February 10, 2023, 5:56 PM