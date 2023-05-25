New Suit - Civil Rights

The Lexington Police Department and former Police Chief Sam Dobbins, who was fired after an audio recording revealed violent, homophobic and racist comments, was hit with a civil rights lawsuit on Wednesday in Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit, brought by the Bellinder Law Firm on behalf of several plaintiffs, accuses the LPD of systemically oppressing black citizens in Lexington through baseless searches and seizures at roadblocks and retaliatory arrests, including the arrest of community leaders Robert Harris and Darius Harris one day after they held a meeting about police oppression. The case is 3:23-cv-00333, Reeves v. Dobbins et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

May 25, 2023, 4:30 PM

Plaintiffs

Peter Reeves

Plaintiffs

National Police Accountability Project

National Police Accountability Project - Washington

Bellinder Law Firm

National Police Accountability Project - Kansas City

Julian

defendants

Charles Henderson

City of Lexington

Cordarius Epps

Derrick Scott

James Shiers

Justin Newell

Lexington Police Department

Sam Dobbins

defendant counsels

Phelps Dunbar

Jacks Griffith Luciano, PA

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation