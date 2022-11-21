New Suit - Consumer Class Action

7-Eleven, the popular convenience store chain, was hit with a consumer class action Saturday in the District of Columbia District Court over the marketing and sale of Newport and Kool menthol cigarettes. The complaint, filed by the Law Offices of Howard W. Rubinstein, contends that 7-Eleven fails to disclose material information concerning the additional health risks regarding the products and represents that the products are 'mere ordinary cigarettes,' when they are in fact menthol cigarettes. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-03533, Reeves et al v. 7-Eleven, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 21, 2022, 5:10 AM