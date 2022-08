Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Burr & Forman on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against WestRock CP LLC to Alabama Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Maloney-Lyons LLC on behalf of Rex Reese. The case is 2:22-cv-00341, Reese v. WestRock CP, LLC.

Alabama

August 30, 2022, 4:04 PM