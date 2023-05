Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Duane Morris on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Specialized Loan Servicing to Texas Western District Court. The complaint, which seeks to quiet title to a property, was filed by attorney Pamela Foster Davis on behalf of Andreia and Michael Reese. The case is 1:23-cv-00580, Reese et al v. Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC.

Real Estate

May 24, 2023, 6:17 AM

Plaintiffs

Andreia Reese

Michael Reese

defendants

Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC

defendant counsels

Duane Morris

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract