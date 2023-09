News From Law.com

With another five years ahead as CEO, Hogan Lovells' Miguel Zaldivar plans to double down on expansion in key U.S. markets through group lateral acquisitions and stay the course in China despite multiple peers pulling out of the region. After exiting merger talks with Shearman & Sterling this year, the Hogan Lovells leader said combining with a likeminded high-end firm isn't off the table.

September 05, 2023, 12:01 AM

