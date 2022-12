Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Wednesday removed an employment class action against the San Francisco Bar Pilots Benevolent and Protective Association to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Aegis Law Firm, alleges wage-and-hour violations against the provider of marine support services. The case is 3:22-cv-09136, Reed v. The San Francisco Bar Pilots Benevolent and Protective Association.

Transportation & Logistics

December 28, 2022, 8:40 PM