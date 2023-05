New Suit - Excessive Force

The City of Pittsburgh, Target and security guard Keith Edmonds were hit with a civil rights lawsuit Tuesday in Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit was brought by the Trial Law Firm and Todd J. Hollis Law on behalf of Troy Reed, who alleges that Edmonds used excessive force on Reed while investigating a suspected retail theft. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00896, Reed v. Target Corporation et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 31, 2023, 10:12 AM

Plaintiffs

Troy Reed

Plaintiffs

The Trial Law Firm LLC

Hollis Law Offices

defendants

Target Corporation

City Of Pittsburgh

Keith Edmonds

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation