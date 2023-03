Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed a wage-and-hour class action against San Francisco Bar Pilots to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by the Aegis Law Firm, claims the defendant failed to pay overtime wages or provide mandatory rest breaks, as well as other labor law violations. The case is 3:23-cv-01089, Reed v. San Francisco Bar Pilots.

Transportation & Logistics

March 10, 2023, 5:10 PM