New Suit

Professional golfer Patrick Reed filed a defamation lawsuit against the Golf Channel, its commentator Brandel Chamblee, Gannett Media and other defendants Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court. The lawsuit, which is similar to a suit filed Aug. 16, 2022 in Texas Southern District Court, was filed by the Klayman Law Group. Reed, who is one of several golfers suspended by the PGA Tour for participating in Saudi-backed LIV Golf, accuses Chamblee of making false and misleading statements about Reed's decision to participate in LIV. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01059, Reed v. Chamblee et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 29, 2022, 8:32 AM