New Suit

Professional golfer Patrick Reed filed a defamation lawsuit against the Golf Channel and commentator Brandel Chamblee on Tuesday in Texas Southern District Court. Reed, who is one of several golfers suspended by the PGA Tour for participating in Saudi-backed LIV Golf, accuses Chamblee of making false and misleading statements about Reed's decision to participate in LIV. The suit was filed by the Klayman Law Group and attorney Sanjay Biswas. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-02778, Reed v. Chamblee et al.