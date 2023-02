Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at GrayRobinson on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Verizon Communications to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, over alleged violations of the ADA and the Family Medical Leave Act, was filed by attorney Chad A. Justice on behalf of a former Verizon employee. The case is 8:23-cv-00389, Reed v. Cellco Partnership d/b/a Verizon Wireless.

Telecommunications

February 21, 2023, 3:12 PM