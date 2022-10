Who Got The Work

Tammy L. Baker and Yvonne N. Maddalena of Jackson Lewis have stepped in to defend Cardinal Health in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the Americans with Disabilities Act. The suit was filed Aug. 17 in Mississippi Northern District Court by Watson & Norris on behalf of Gary Reed. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Debra M. Brown, is 3:22-cv-00173, Reed v. Cardinal Health 200, LLC.

Health Care

October 01, 2022, 1:52 PM