New Suit - Employment

Cardinal Health, an Ohio-based health care company providing pharmaceutical products, was sued Wednesday in Mississippi Northern District Court over alleged disability-based employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by Watson & Norris on behalf of Gary Reed. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00173, Reed v. Cardinal Health 200, LLC.

Health Care

August 18, 2022, 3:58 PM