Reed Smith's new managing partner of the firm's Century City office credits his approachability as one reason he landed the leadership role. Creating a comfortable and communal workplace environment is particularly top-of-mind after the pandemic, as law firm leaders urge attorneys to return to the office and double down on diversity goals set amid an outpouring of demands for DE&I investment in the last several years.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 01, 2023, 9:00 AM

