A group of 61 U.K. politicians have submitted a petition via law firm Reed Smith to the United States Supreme Court in a bid to secure the release of a British-Trinidadian prisoner. The move is the latest development in efforts to secure 84-year-old Krishna Maharaj's release from a Florida prison, where he has been incarcerated for 36 years for the murders of Chinese-Jamaican businessman Derrick Moo Young and his son Duane Moo Young.

May 09, 2023, 3:10 PM

