Reed Smith Reshuffles Senior Team Under Newly Minted Leader ...

Global firm Reed Smith reshuffled its senior management team with new appointments and promotions to heads of global regions and other key roles after the departure of the firm's 10-year global managing partner earlier this year. The new appointments of a global head of legal personnel, managing partners of three of the firm's international markets and chair of the business and finance department come after Casey Ryan, former global head of legal personnel, took over as global managing partner for Alexander "Sandy" Thomas, who left to serve as chief legal officer of Kids in Need of Defense in March.

June 01, 2023, 12:05 PM

