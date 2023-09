News From Law.com

In the latest leadership change since a new global managing partner took over earlier this year, Reed Smith hired a new chief operating officer after Jay McAveeney, who served in the role since 2016, left the firm at the end of August. The firm's CFO, James Metzger, began in the role Aug. 28, joining from talent solutions provider LHH, where he served as global chief financial officer and global head of business profitability from 2019 to Aug. 25.

Legal Services

September 06, 2023, 5:14 PM

nature of claim: /