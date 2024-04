News From Law.com

Reed Smith attorneys are celebrating a victory in Miami federal court for their client against a major insurance carrier, nearly seven years after Hurricane Irma damaged a multimillion-dollar South Florida home. A jury in the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Florida awarded compensatory damages to Edith Newman and her son Michael, who were representing her dead husband, Joel Newman.

Insurance

April 23, 2024, 5:47 PM

nature of claim: /