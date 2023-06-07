Reed Smith Expands Life Sciences Practice With Manatt Partne...

News From Law.com

As Big Law firms see lucrative work in life sciences, Reed Smith has expanded its life sciences health industry group with the addition of Brian Bewley as partner and Kaitlyn Dunn as counsel. The pair was previously with Manatt, Phelps & Phillips and have worked together for more than five years with experience in private equity transactions, fraud and abuse matters, as well as regulatory compliance issues. Bewley will join Reed Smith's Washington, D.C., office and Dunn will be based in Chicago.

