Reed Smith Cuts Global Workforce By 50 To Address Demand Slu...

Reed Smith is in the process of reducing its global workforce by approximately 50 lawyers and staff in response to a downturn in demand for legal services, a spokesperson for the firm confirmed. The firm's workforce reduction was confirmed in a statement by a firm spokesperson: "Reed Smith announced on Friday a limited number of reductions affecting lawyers and professional staff totaling less than 2% of its workforce," the firm's statement said. According to sources with independent knowledge of the reductions, cuts have affected around 20 staff members and 30 lawyers, including those in corporate and bankruptcy practices.

June 14, 2023, 9:31 AM

